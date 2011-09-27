* Hope for measures to address euro zone debt boosts oil

NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. crude oil futures edged up in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after data from the American Petroleum Institute showed that domestic crude stocks rose less than expected last week and stocks fell sharply at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub.

Earlier, crude stocks settled more than 5 percent higher, the biggest one-day percentage gain in 4-1/2 months, as euro zone efforts to raise the region's bailout fund and support banks sparked buying in equities and commodities markets.

The latest moves reinforced hopes that the euro zone debt crisis would ease, lifting the euro and pressuring the dollar lower. That helped sharply improve investors' risk appetite, extending U.S. crude's gains for a second day.

Gasoline futures jumped nearly 5 percent on news of a shutdown of a gasoline-making unit at Motiva Enterprises [MOTIV.UL] 234,700 barrel-per-day refinery in Norco, Louisiana, further fueling the day's trading. [ID:nS1E78Q0X1]

The API said that for the week to Sept. 23, crude stocks rose 568,000 barrels, against the forecast in a Reuters poll for an increase of 800,000 barrels. [API/S] [EIA/]

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for U.S.-traded crude futures, fell 1.0 million barrels, the API said.

Distillate inventories, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, fell 223,000 barrels, the API said, against the forecast for a 600,000-barrel build. while gasoline stocks jumped 4.6 million barrels, dwarfing the forecast for a 1.0-million barrel increase.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 settled at $84.45 a barrel, up $4.21, or 5.25 percent, to set the biggest single-day percentage rise since May 9 when prices ended up 5.53 percent. It traded from $80.92 to $84.67.

* In post-settlement trading November crude was up $3.46, or 4.3 percent, at $83.70, after the API data was released. It was up $3.31 or 4.1 percent, at $83.55, before the release of the data.

* NYMEX RBOB gasoline for October delivery RBV1 settled at $2.6955 a gallon, jumping 12.61 cents, or 4.91 percent, after trading from $2.5921 to $2.6992. It was the biggest one-day percentage gain since May 9, when prices spiked 6.094 percent.

* In London, ICE crude for November delivery LCOX1 settled at $107.14, gaining $3.20, or 3.08 percent, trading from $104.50 to $107.54. It was the biggest one-day percentage gain since Aug. 10, when prices ended up 4 percent.

* U.S. crude's discount against Brent crude narrowed to $22.69 at the close, from $23.70 on Monday. CL-LCO1=R

* U.S. oil production from shale prospects in unconventional sources from North Dakota to Texas could reach 1.5 million to 2 million barrels per day in the next five to seven years, twice as much as the 700,000 bpd currently produced in these places, Hess Corp ( HES.N ) Chief Executive John Hess said at an energy conference in Stamford, Connecticut. [ID:nS1E78Q1IE]

* U.S. retail gasoline demand dropped 2.7 percent year-on-year in the week to Sept. 23 as motorists balked at high pump prices, MasterCard said in its weekly SpendingPulse report. From the prior week, gasoline demand fell 2 percent, the report said. [ID:nN9E7G3002]

* ConocoPhillips ( COP.N ) said it put its 185,000 bpd Trainer, Pennsylvania, refinery on the block, part of its push to jettison costly, obsolete plants. It has begun to idle the refinery and plans to close it for good within six months if a buyer is not found. [ID:nS1E78Q0B1]

* U.S. home prices were unchanged on average in July in a sign that the weak housing market could be stabilizing, the S&P/Case Shiller composite index showed. [ID:nS1E78Q0GN]

* The Conference Board said its index of consumer attitudes was little changed in September, ticking up 45.4 from an upwardly revised 45.2 in August, as pessimism due to the weak labor market continued.[ID:nS1E78Q0EF]

* Workers at Lyondellbasell's ( LYB.N )> 105,000 bpd Berre refinery in France voted to strike after the group announced the plant's closure. Union officials were discussing whether to widen the action to other refineries. [ID:nL5E7KR16G]

* BP ( BP.L ) said it was suspending production at three platforms at its Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli Caspian oil field for up to 15 days each, a BP spokeswoman said. Total production at the three fields is at least 560,000 bpd. [ID:nL5E7KR353]

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro rose for a third day against the dollar, buoyed by hopes that European policymakers are planning to boost a bailout fund. In late trading the greenback was down 0.82 percent against a basket of currencies. [USD/] .DXY

* U.S. equities closed higher but gains were pared sharply near the close, after being lifted by optimism that the euro zone debt crisis would be alleviated. [.N]

* Copper ended up 4.5 percent in its biggest one-day advance since February last year, snapping back from a 14-month low hit on Monday as European efforts to raise the region's rescue fund restored greater confidence in global markets. The metal led a broad-based recovery across the base metals complex. [MET/L]

* Gold rose almost 1.5 percent on a weak dollar and renewed risk appetite. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. durable goods data for August, 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) Wednesday

* The U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly petroleum stocks data, 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), Wednesday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CURRENT Sep 26 30D AVG Sep 26 NET CHNG CRUDE 496,915 558,421 655,571 1,378,493 -9,711 RBOB 174,797 127,334 122,232 275,798 -115 HO 163,355 152,147 122,262 323,615 -4,025 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by Andrea Evans)