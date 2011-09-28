* Uncertainty on euro zone, Greek debt woes weighs on oil

* U.S. crude stocks edge up, gasoline down sharply-API

* Coming up: EIA oil stocks data, 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday

NEW YORK, Sept 28 U.S. crude futures fell on Wednesday as investor concerns about Europe's attempts to solve its sovereign debt problems helped pulled oil prices back after a more than $4 rally the previous session.

Greece's lenders are sending a team to Athens to inspect a government austerity plan they want implemented in exchange for aid, while Germany suggested a new bailout may have to be renegotiated.[ID:nL5E7KS0AC]

The "troika" of international lenders to Greece will resume its mission to Athens on Thursday, a spokesman for the European Commission said. The spokesman also said finance ministers of euro zone states will hold an additional meeting in October to discuss Greek finances and aid disbursement. [ID:nB5E7KL015]

The dollar index .DXY was stronger and the euro trimmed gains against the U.S. dollar after data showed U.S. durables goods orders slipped last month, fueling some risk aversion.

New orders for U.S. durable manufactured goods slipped in August on weak demand for motor vehicles, government data showed, but non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending, increased 1.1 percent last month after a revised 0.2 percent fall in July. The July drop had previously been estimated at 0.9. [ID:nCAT005518]

Investors awaited the U.S. government's weekly oil inventory report after industry group the American Petroleum Institute's late-Tuesday report showed crude stocks rose last week, but less than expected. [API/S]

Gasoline stocks jumped 4.6 million barrels, up much more than expected, and distillate stockpiles edged down 223,000 barrels, against a forecast that stocks would be higher.

Ahead of the API report, a Reuters analyst survey yielded a forecast for crude stocks to be up 800,000 barrels, distillates up 600,000 barrels and gasoline stocks up 1.0 million barrels. [EIA/S]

Brent crude prices are expected to weaken only slightly and hover above $100 a barrel next year, a Reuters poll showed. [ID:nL5E7KR17H]

U.S. light sweet crude oil CLc1, also known by its benchmark crude West Texas Intermediate (WTI), will average $92.60 a barrel in 2012, the survey said. That forecast was down from the August estimate of $96.30 a barrel.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 fell 82 cents, or 1.0 percent, to $83.63 a barrel by 9:14 a.m. EDT (1314 GMT), trading from $82.66 to $84.62.

* A fire at Royal Dutch Shell's ( RDSa.L ) Singapore refinery involves oil products from pipelines in a storage tank area, Singapore civil defense said. [ID:nL3E7KS2CB] [ID:nL3E7KS1IC]

* Brent crude prices may be $20 off April's $127-a-barrel peak but there is no panic in Riyadh, Kuwait City or Abu Dhabi. One senior official in the region told Reuters those producers are unlikely to reduce supplies to try to stem a decline in oil prices unless crude falls below $90 for a sustained period. [ID:nL5E7KR1YR]

MARKET NEWS

* S&P index futures added to gains following the release of August durable goods data. [.N]

* Gold prices steadied off early highs as stock markets turned higher, but continued to consolidate after Monday's heavy losses as price-sensitive physical buyers bought into the market at lower prices. [GOL/]

* Copper fell in volatile trade on concern about economic and demand growth in the western world, but prices gleaned support from expectations of stronger Chinese demand. [MET/L]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Energy Information Administration weekly oil inventory data at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration weekly natural gas storage data at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday. 9:14 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 83.63 -0.82 -1.0% 82.66 84.62 60,081 325,671 CLc2 83.88 -0.80 -0.9% 82.92 84.85 14,332 93,358 LCOc1 106.53 -0.61 -0.6% 105.87 107.41 81,467 219,790 RBc1 2.6818 -0.0137 -0.5% 2.6543 2.6985 2,187 35,602 RBc2 2.6189 -0.0171 -0.7% 2.5943 2.6427 8,995 48,564 HOc1 2.8815 0.0049 0.2% 2.8531 2.8871 2,922 33,246 HOc2 2.8853 -0.0004 0.0% 2.8609 2.8970 10,707 60,451 * NYMEX crude oil for November CLc1 fell 82 cents to $83.63 a barrel by 9:14 a.m. in volume of 60,081 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)