* Uncertainty on euro zone, Greek debt woes weighs on oil

* Commodities sell off before German vote on rescue fund

* Euro falls, dollar rises, prompting risk aversion

* EIA: Crude stock build last week more than expected

* Coming up: U.S. jobless claims, 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday

NEW YORK, Sept 28 U.S. crude futures ended more than 3 percent lower on Wednesday, in a broad commodities sell-off ahead of a German parliamentary vote on whether to back new powers for the euro zone rescue fund.

Whether Greece would receive more euro zone aid added to festering worries about the region's fiscal health, sparking risk aversion as the euro fell and the dollar rose.

U.S. government data showed domestic crude stocks rose more than expected last week, also weighing on oil futures. [EIA/S]

Book-squaring before the month and quarter end on Friday helped pressure commodities markets, traders said.

Data showed new orders for U.S. durable manufactured goods slipped in August on weak demand for motor vehicles, also discouraging investors. [ID:nCAT005518]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for November delivery CLX1 fell back after two days of gains and settled down $3.24, or 3.84 percent, at $81.21 a barrel, after trading from $81.11 to $84.62.

* In London, ICE November Brent LCOX1 ended $3.33 or 3.11 percent lower at $103.81, slightly narrowing its premium against U.S. crude to $22.60 at the close, from $22.69 on Tuesday. CL-LCO=R.

* U.S. crude oil stocks for the week to Sept. 23 rose 1.92 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said, against forecasts for an 800,000-barrel build. [EIA/S]

* Gasoline stocks rose 791,000 barrels, lower than expectations of a 1.0-million-barrel build while distillate stockpiles inched up 72,000 barrels, compared with analyst forecasts for a 600,000-barrel rise, the EIA said.

* Refinery utilization fell by 0.5 percent of capacity, near analysts' forecasts of a 0.6 percentage point drop, it added.

* Chevron Corp ( CVX.N ) said full service had resumed on its Main Pass crude oil gathering system in the U.S. Gulf Coast. The system was shut this month due to a leak. [ID:S1E78R016]

* A second cargo of North Sea Forties crude has been dropped from the October loading schedule following lower-than-expected production at Nexen's NXY.TO Buzzard oilfield, trade sources said. [ID:nLE5E7KS6RH]

* Benghazi-based oil firm Agoco said it planned restarts at three more oilfields in east and west Libya by mid-October, boosting output to 350,000 barrels per day. [ID:nL5E7KS568]

* A fire that forced Royal Dutch Shell ( RDSa.L ) to shut units and evacuate staff at its 500,000-barrels-per-day Singapore plant, the company's biggest worldwide, had been contained after burning for nearly half a day. [ID:nL3E7KS1LC]

* Venezuela will delay 70 days of planned maintenance on key units at its 645,000-bpd Amuay refinery until January, a top official at state oil company PDVSA said. [ID:nS1E78R18T]

MARKET NEWS

* The euro extended losses against the dollar in late trade as U.S. stocks fell further, on rising worries about the euro zone debt crisis that sparked a commodities sell-off. [USD/] .DXY.

* Commodity-related stocks drove Wall Street lower as stiff declines in energy and metals prices underscored investor concerns about global economic weakness and Europe's debt crisis. [.N]

* Copper collapsed to its lowest close in 14 months as fears ahead of a German vote to beef up the euro zone rescue fund ignited another severe sell-off in commodities. [MET/L]

* Gold fell 3 percent as the dollar rallied on mounting worries about the global economy and Europe's debt crisis. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. real GDP, final Q2 data, 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) Thursday.

* U.S. pending home sales for August, 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT) Thursday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 81.21 -3.24 -3.8% 80.54 84.62 268,098 313,568 CLc2 81.46 -3.22 -3.8% 80.80 84.85 72,025 87,081 LCOc1 103.81 -3.33 -3.1% 103.23 107.41 200,703 219,790 RBc1 2.6507 -0.0448 -1.7% 2.6460 2.7063 16,761 42,394 RBc2 2.5753 -0.0607 -2.3% 2.5671 2.6451 50,052 67,957 HOc1 2.8184 -0.0582 -2.0% 2.8125 2.8895 12,461 34,849 HOc2 2.8271 -0.0586 -2.0% 2.8200 2.8970 51,533 74,186 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Sep 27 30D AVG Sep 27 NET CHNG CRUDE 455,016 541,721 648,878 1,380,562 -2,069 RBOB 137,116 223,548 122,232 275,798 -115 HO 127,113 198,442 128,400 333,130 5,462 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)