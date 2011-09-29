* German parliament approves euro zone crisis measure

* Weaker dollar supportive to oil prices

* Coming up: EIA natural gas data, 10:30 a.m. EDT Thursday

NEW YORK, Sept 29 U.S. crude futures edged up on Thursday as equities and the euro were also bolstered by a vote in Germany approving fresh measures to deal with the euro zone's debt crisis.

Germany's parliament approved new powers for the euro zone's crisis fund but it was not clear if Angela Merkel got enough votes from her coalition to silence rebels worried about funding a series of bailouts of countries like Greece. [ID:nL3E7KT0LP]

The euro rose against the dollar on the German parliament approval of the euro zone rescue fund's new powers, though scepticism over the lack of a comprehensive plan to deal with the region's debt crisis was expected to check gains. [USD/]

The dollar index .DXY was weaker.

U.S. stock index futures rose after Germany's vote in parliament and ahead of the U.S. government releases data on U.S. economic growth and the labor market. [.N]

Investors remain wary of the threat to oil demand from slowing economies.

On Wednesday, Morgan Stanley slashed its forecast for Brent LCOc1 prices by $30 to $100 a barrel for 2012 as rising output from Libya and the weak economic outlook weigh on oil prices. [ID:nS1E78R1TW]

The move put the bank slightly below the $106.80 a barrel average forecast by a Reuters poll of 32 analysts also released on Wednesday. POLL70

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 rose 34 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $81.55 a barrel by 8:16 a.m. EDT (1216 GMT), trading from $79.64 to $82.46.

* Germany's September unemployment rate fell to 6.9 percent from 7.0 percent in August.

* The euro-zone September economic sentiment index fell to 95 from a revised 98.4 in August.

* Royal Dutch Shell Plc ( RDSa.L ) is shutting its half-a-million barrels-per-day Singapore refinery and could also shut the linked chemical complex as firefighters struggled to contain a blaze that has been burning for more than a day. [ID:nL3E7KS43L]

MARKETS NEWS

* European stocks and the euro rose after Germany's parliament approved new powers for the euro zone's rescue fund. [MKTS/GLOB]

* Gold recovered from the previous day's sell-off as concern over the ability of euro zone authorities to resolve the debt crisis again underpinned the metal as a store of value. [GOL/]

* Copper fell ahead of the crucial German vote to beef up the euro zone's rescue fund and uncertainty about whether Greece could avoid a debt default prompted investor caution.

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. final fourth quarter gross domestic product data due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) is expected at a 1.2 percent growth rate, up from 1.0 percent from the August preliminary estimate.

* U.S. initial jobless claims due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) are expected at 420,000, down from last week's 423,000.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

* NYMEX RBOB gasoline and heating oil October contracts expire on Friday. 8:16 LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 81.55 0.34 0.4% 79.64 82.46 49,391 313,568 CLc2 81.74 0.28 0.3% 79.90 82.71 14,762 87,081 LCOc1 104.34 0.53 0.5% 102.35 105.54 65,815 207,766 RBc1 2.6569 0.0062 0.2% 2.6207 2.6815 621 42,394 RBc2 2.5860 0.0107 0.4% 2.5476 2.6172 2,334 67,957 HOc1 2.8360 0.0176 0.6% 2.7943 2.8659 464 34,849 HOc2 2.8456 0.0179 0.6% 2.8025 2.8785 3,964 74,186 * NYMEX crude oil for November CLc1 rose 34 cents to $81.55 a barrel by 8:16 a.m. in volume of 49,391 lots. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)