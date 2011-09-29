* German approval of euro zone crisis measure lifts oil

* U.S. Q2 growth, lower unemployment claims supportive

* Booksquaring before month-end, quarter-end limits gains

* Coming up: U.S. personal income, consumer data, Friday

NEW YORK, Sept 29 U.S. oil futures ended more than 1 percent higher Thursday as the German vote to beef up the euro zone rescue fund and upbeat U.S. economic data shook off much of the previous day's market worries.

But bigger challenges loomed, with financial markets anticipating Greek default and demanding more far-reaching measures to prevent the crisis from spreading. [ID:nL5E7KT2WC]

The number of Americans filing new unemployment benefits fell to a five-month low last week, while the economy grew slightly more than previously reported in the second quarter, encouraging investors that a slide back to recession was unlikely. [ID:S1E78S0BT]

Crude oil's gains were pared as pre-month-end and pre-quarter-end booksquaring continued, traders said.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for November delivery CLX1 settled at $82.14 a barrel, gaining 93 cents, or 1.15 percent, after trading between $79.64 and $83.98.

* In London, ICE Brent crude for November delivery LCOX1 closed at $103.95, edging up 14 cents. That narrowed its premium against U.S. crude to $21.81, from $22.60 on Wednesday. CL-LCO1=R

* Royal Dutch Shell Plc ( RDSa.L ) said it had put out a fire that raged for a day and a half at its 500,000 barrels per day refinery in Singapore. The fire had forced Shell to start shutting the plant, its biggest worldwide. [ID:nL5E7KT1EK]

* ConocoPhillips ( COP.N ) became the first U.S. major to buy Libyan oil following the lifting of international sanctions against the country in a move to help it restore normal oil trade after seven months of civil war. [ID:nL5E7KT444]

* Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 37,000 to a seasonally adjusted 391,000, the U.S. Labor Department said, well below expectations for 420,000.

* U.S. gross domestic product grew at annual rate of 1.3 percent in the second quarter, the Commerce Department said in its third and final estimate for the quarter, up from the previously estimated 1.0 percent.

* Iraq expects to turn on the tap at one of three new oil export terminals in the Gulf on Jan. 1, a major milestone in its effort to build export capacity to handle increasing output from southern oilfields. [ID:nL5E7KT1EK]

* Gasoline stocks independently held in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp fell to 428,000 tonnes last week, a level not seen since November 2003, and down 21 percent week on week, independent Dutch analyst Pieter Kulsen said. [ID:nL5E7KT3KG]

* OPEC oil output is expected to rise to 30.25 million bpd this month to hit its highest since October 2008, due to higher supplies from Iraq, Angola and resumption of supply from Libya, a Reuters survey showed. OPEC supply from its 12 members was tallied at 30.15 million bpd in August. [ID:nL5E7KT3JE]

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks ended mostly higher in volatile trading as better-than-expected U.S. economic data and German approval of a stronger euro zone crisis fund soothe two of the worst fears hanging over the market. [.N]

* The euro gained against the dollar on the German vote but pared some gains late as investors squared positions before month-end. In late trading the dollar was up 0.1 percent against a basket of currencies [USD/] .DXY

* Copper ended lower, setting the stage for its worst quarterly performance since the fourth quarter of 2008 as global economic pressures continued to paint an overall bearish picture for demand this year. [MET/L]

* Gold rose nearly 1 perdent on optimism that the Germany approval of a stronger euro zone rescue fund should avert the region's debt crisis. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. personal income for August, 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), Friday.

* Reuters/University of Michigan consumer confidence survey for September, final, 9:55 a.m. EDT (1355 GMT), Friday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 82.14 0.93 1.2% 79.64 83.98 326,832 282,850 CLc2 82.34 0.88 1.1% 79.90 84.20 97,819 80,555 LCOc1 103.95 0.14 0.1% 102.35 105.82 215,076 207,766 RBc1 2.6192 -0.0315 -1.2% 2.6168 2.6835 8,810 34,088 RBc2 2.5586 -0.0167 -0.7% 2.5476 2.6172 38,390 56,739 HOc1 2.8181 -0.0003 0.0% 2.7943 2.8724 7,658 26,391 HOc2 2.8266 -0.0005 0.0% 2.8025 2.8812 45,655 59,023 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Sep 28 30D AVG Sep 28 NET CHNG CRUDE 537,744 499,772 643,065 1,382,626 -2,064 RBOB 87,434 172,775 122,232 275,798 -115 HO 106,360 161,304 128,400 333,130 5,462 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)