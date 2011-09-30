* U.S. crude ends third quarter with big quarterly loss

* Weak equities, euro helps pressure oil prices

* Coming up: API oil inventory data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday

NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. crude oil futures slumped more than 3 percent on Friday, posting the weakest quarterly performance since since the fourth quarter of 2008, as concerns about global economic growth pressured oil prices.

Weak manufacturing indicators from China, ongoing concerns about Europe's sovereign debt problems and a stronger dollar helped push oil lower.

U.S. stocks ended their worst quarter since the depths of the 2008 credit crisis, with major indexes slumping 2 percent on Friday. [.N]

The euro was on track to close out its worst quarter against the dollar since June 2010. The dollar index .DXY was up nearly 1 percent.

Data indicated China's manufacturing sector contracted for a third consecutive month in September, while factory inflation quickened. The HSBC purchasing managers' index (PMI), which previews business conditions in a range of industries before official output data, was at 49.9 in September, unchanged from August. [ID:nL3E7KU097]

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 fell $2.94, or 3.58 percent, to settle at $79.20 a barrel, trading from $78.75 to $83.23.

* U.S. front-month crude CLc1 ended the third quarter down $16.22, or 17 percent, the biggest percentage loss since the fourth quarter of 2008, when prices plunged 55.68 percent.

* ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 fell $1.19, or 1.14 percent to settle at $102.76 a barrel, trading between $101.78 and $104.91.

* Expiring NYMEX October heating oil HOV1 fell 2.33 cents, or 0.83 percent, to settle at $2.7948 a gallon.

* Expiring NYMEX October RBOB gasoline RBV1 edged up 0.68 cent, or 0.26 percent, to settle at $2.6260 a gallon.

* Another cargo of North Sea Forties crude oil has been delayed by about three days in October, trade sources said on Friday. [ID:nL5E7KU2Z2]

* U.S. personal income fell for the first time in nearly two years in August, but a rise in Midwest manufacturing this month provided an encouraging note. [ID:nS1E78T0A4]

* U.S. consumer sentiment improved in late September but worries persisted about jobs and finances, a Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan survey showed. [ID:nS1E78T0KY]

* A fire broke out in the crude distillation unit at Petrobras's ( PETR4.SA )( PBR.N ) 100,000-barrel-per-day Pasadena, Texas refinery, the company told an emergency messaging system. [ID:nWEN8943]

* ConocoPhillips ( COP.N ) has been moving gasoline from Europe to the U.S. East Coast in recent weeks as the company readied its move to idle its Trainer refinery in Pennsylvania, trade sources said. [ID:nL5E7KU2S5]

* Speculators cut their net long position in U.S. crude oil and options positions in the week to Sept. 27 as prices slipped, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. [ID:nEMS4ZTFNH]

* Royal Dutch Shell Plc ( RDSa.L ) has declared force majeure on its distillates deals following a fire that forced the shutdown of its 500,000 bpd Singapore refinery, traders said. [ID:nL3E7KU1SH]

MARKETS NEWS

* Gold rose on lingering worries of a global economic slowdown, and the price of bullion notched its biggest quarterly gain of this year even after a sharp pullback from a record hit this month. [GOL/]

* Copper ended down, posting its biggest quarterly loss since the height of the financial crisis three years ago, as threats to the global economy gave rise to an increasingly bearish mood among investors. [MET/L]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* American Petroleum Institute weekly oil inventory data released at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 79.20 -2.94 -3.6% 78.60 83.23 335,434 351,345 CLc2 79.33 -3.01 -3.7% 78.72 83.39 129,227 108,738 LCOc1 102.76 -1.19 -1.1% 101.78 104.91 235,548 220,409 RBc1 2.6260 0.0068 0.3% 2.5769 2.6637 4,376 19,260 RBc2 2.5381 -0.0205 -0.8% 2.5095 2.5919 45,408 45,920 HOc1 2.7948 -0.0233 -0.8% 2.7715 2.837 5,817 18,591 HOc2 2.7793 -0.0473 -1.7% 2.7722 2.8465 57,503 53,761 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Sep 29 30D AVG Sep 29 NET CHNG CRUDE 616,354 591,868 632,170 1,385,590 -2,964 RBOB 117,747 113,860 120,849 275,798 -115 HO 134,644 130,308 123,858 327,668 -438 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)