* U.S. crude ends third quarter with big quarterly loss
* Weak equities, euro helps pressure oil prices
* Coming up: API oil inventory data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday
NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. crude oil futures
slumped more than 3 percent on Friday, posting the weakest
quarterly performance since since the fourth quarter of 2008,
as concerns about global economic growth pressured oil prices.
Weak manufacturing indicators from China, ongoing concerns
about Europe's sovereign debt problems and a stronger dollar
helped push oil lower.
U.S. stocks ended their worst quarter since the depths of
the 2008 credit crisis, with major indexes slumping 2 percent
on Friday. [.N]
The euro was on track to close out its worst quarter
against the dollar since June 2010. The dollar index .DXY was
up nearly 1 percent.
Data indicated China's manufacturing sector contracted for
a third consecutive month in September, while factory inflation
quickened. The HSBC purchasing managers' index (PMI), which
previews business conditions in a range of industries before
official output data, was at 49.9 in September, unchanged from
August. [ID:nL3E7KU097]
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude
CLX1 fell $2.94, or 3.58 percent, to settle at $79.20 a
barrel, trading from $78.75 to $83.23.
* U.S. front-month crude CLc1 ended the third quarter
down $16.22, or 17 percent, the biggest percentage loss since
the fourth quarter of 2008, when prices plunged 55.68 percent.
* ICE Brent November crude LCOX1 fell $1.19, or 1.14
percent to settle at $102.76 a barrel, trading between $101.78
and $104.91.
* Expiring NYMEX October heating oil HOV1 fell 2.33
cents, or 0.83 percent, to settle at $2.7948 a gallon.
* Expiring NYMEX October RBOB gasoline RBV1 edged up 0.68
cent, or 0.26 percent, to settle at $2.6260 a gallon.
* Another cargo of North Sea Forties crude oil has been
delayed by about three days in October, trade sources said on
Friday. [ID:nL5E7KU2Z2]
* U.S. personal income fell for the first time in nearly
two years in August, but a rise in Midwest manufacturing this
month provided an encouraging note. [ID:nS1E78T0A4]
* U.S. consumer sentiment improved in late September but
worries persisted about jobs and finances, a Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan survey showed. [ID:nS1E78T0KY]
* A fire broke out in the crude distillation unit at
Petrobras's (PETR4.SA)(PBR.N) 100,000-barrel-per-day Pasadena,
Texas refinery, the company told an emergency messaging system.
[ID:nWEN8943]
* ConocoPhillips (COP.N) has been moving gasoline from
Europe to the U.S. East Coast in recent weeks as the company
readied its move to idle its Trainer refinery in Pennsylvania,
trade sources said. [ID:nL5E7KU2S5]
* Speculators cut their net long position in U.S. crude oil
and options positions in the week to Sept. 27 as prices
slipped, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed. [ID:nEMS4ZTFNH]
* Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) has declared force majeure
on its distillates deals following a fire that forced the
shutdown of its 500,000 bpd Singapore refinery, traders said.
[ID:nL3E7KU1SH]
MARKETS NEWS
* Gold rose on lingering worries of a global economic
slowdown, and the price of bullion notched its biggest
quarterly gain of this year even after a sharp pullback from a
record hit this month. [GOL/]
* Copper ended down, posting its biggest quarterly loss
since the height of the financial crisis three years ago, as
threats to the global economy gave rise to an increasingly
bearish mood among investors. [MET/L]
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* American Petroleum Institute weekly oil inventory data
released at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 79.20 -2.94 -3.6% 78.60 83.23 335,434 351,345
CLc2 79.33 -3.01 -3.7% 78.72 83.39 129,227 108,738
LCOc1 102.76 -1.19 -1.1% 101.78 104.91 235,548 220,409
RBc1 2.6260 0.0068 0.3% 2.5769 2.6637 4,376 19,260
RBc2 2.5381 -0.0205 -0.8% 2.5095 2.5919 45,408 45,920
HOc1 2.7948 -0.0233 -0.8% 2.7715 2.837 5,817 18,591
HOc2 2.7793 -0.0473 -1.7% 2.7722 2.8465 57,503 53,761
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Sep 29 30D AVG Sep 29 NET CHNG
CRUDE 616,354 591,868 632,170 1,385,590 -2,964
RBOB 117,747 113,860 120,849 275,798 -115
HO 134,644 130,308 123,858 327,668 -438
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)