NEW YORK Feb 3 U.S. heating oil futures ended Friday at their highest level in 11 weeks, spurred by a fall in commercial inventories for six consecutive weeks even though the demand level has declined from a year ago due to a mild winter in the U.S. Northeast, the biggest regional market for the fuel.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, heating oil for March delivery settled at $3.1144 a gallon, gaining 6.15 cents or 2.01 percent on the day, rising for a second straight day and pacing the day's trading on the U.S. energy complex.

The settlement was the highest level for front-month heating oil since Nov. 16, when prices ended at $3.1346. For the week, front-month heating oil gained 4.4 cents, or 1.43 percent, extending gains for a second week in a row.

In the week to Jan. 27, domestic heating oil stocks fell 1.3 million barrels to 30.8 million barrels, extending the deficit from a year ago to 8.3 million barrels, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed.

Total demand for distillates that week, of which heating oil is a major component, was 3.63 million barrels per day, 1.65 percent below the year-ago level, EIA data also showed.

The U.S. winter has been so far the second mildest since 1950, running about 30 percent warmer than the 30-year normal, according to private forecaster MDA EarthSat.

For the next two weeks, temperatures in the Northeast will mostly average above normal as daytime highs, at times, top out in the upper 40s or low 50s Fahrenheit, according to forecaster AccuWeather. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)