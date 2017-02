NEW YORK, Aug 8 Brent crude oil futures sank more than 5 percent on Monday, posting their lowest close since February after a U.S. credit downgrade roiled financial and commodity markets.

In London, ICE Brent for September delivery LCOU1 settled at $103.74 a barrel, sliding $5.63 or 5.15 percent and marking the lowest finish since Feb. 18, when front-month Brent closed at $102.52. It traded from $102.70 to $108.50. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)