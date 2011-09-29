Husky sells first Atlantic Canada crude cargo bound for China
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 7 Husky Energy has sold its first cargo of crude oil from its offshore Atlantic Canada operations bound for China, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, Sept 29 Brent crude oil futures turned lower briefly in late trading on Thursday after the euro fell against the dollar and U.S. equities dropped back.
In London, ICE Brent crude LCOc1 retraced 10 cents lower to $103.71 a barrel by 2:26 p.m. EDT (1826 GMT), after earlier trading between $102.35 to $105.82. By 2:30 p.m. EDT, the contract traded up 15 cents at $103.96. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 7 Husky Energy has sold its first cargo of crude oil from its offshore Atlantic Canada operations bound for China, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.
* U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp says Dakota Access approval brings 'certainty and clarity' to pipeline fight
Feb 7 Parsley Energy Inc said on Tuesday it would buy certain assets in the oil-rich Permian Basin for about $2.8 billion from Double Eagle Energy Permian LLC, its second deal in the largest U.S. oil patch in less than a month.