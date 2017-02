NEW YORK Aug 12 U.S. crude oil futures turned negative in volatile trading near the close on Friday, after holding gains on supportive July retail sales data then getting pressured by gloomy consumer confidence data for this month.

On the new York Mercantile Exchange, crude for September delivery CLU1 was down 2 cents at $85.70 a barrel by 2:25 p.m. EDT (1825 GMT), after trading between $84.02 to $87.37. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)