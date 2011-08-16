NEW YORK Aug 16 U.S. crude futures ended down more than 1 percent Tuesday as traders were dismayed that a summit between French and German leaders failed to produce hoped-for solutions to the euro zone debt crisis.

Crude futures ended well above the day's lows, however, as Fitch Ratings affirmed the U.S.'s top-notch credit rating at AAA and U.S. data showed industrial production rose 0.9 percent in July, beating foreasts.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for September delivery CLU1 settled at $86.65 a barrel, down $1.23, or 1.4 percent, after trading between $85.62 to $87.93. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by John Picinich)