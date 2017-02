NEW YORK Nov 4 U.S. crude futures rose for a third day Friday after an encouraging October U.S. jobs report, but gains were curbed as an upcoming confidence vote on the Greek government raised more worries about euro zone debt.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 settled at $94.26 a barrel, up 19 cents or 0.2 percent, the highest front-month close since Aug. 1. For the week the market was up 94 cents, or 1.01 percent, up for a fifth week in a row. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)