NEW YORK Nov 18 U.S. crude oil futures fell more than 1 percent on Friday as investors liquidated the December contract before it expired at the close, extending losses for a second day after prices surged above $100 midweek.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 settled at $97.41 a barrel, falling $1.41, or 1.43 percent. For the week, front-month NYMEX crude dipped $1.58, or 1.6 percent, down for the first week in seven. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)