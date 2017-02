NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. crude oil futures extended losses to more than $3 a barrel near the close as selling accelerated on quarter-end booksquaring.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for November delivery CLX1 fell to a session low of $78.95, down $3.19. In the early trade, it rose to a session high of $83.23.

(Reporting by Gene Ramos)