By Chris Prentice and Niu Shuping
| NEW YORK/BEIJING
NEW YORK/BEIJING Aug 17 Recent news from China
makes depressing reading for commodities producers, with a
slowing economy, tumbling stock prices and a currency
devaluation all signaling weaker demand.
There is one exception: the world's second biggest economy
has begun importing ethanol in volumes big enough to stir hopes
that it might herald an opening of a major, until now barely
accessible, market.
"If it becomes constant, that's big news. China's a place
where everyone looks and says, 'what if,'" said Jordan Fife, a
merchant with BioUrja Trading LLC in Houston.
State-run grain trader China National Oils and Foodstuffs
Corp, known as COFCO, has begun shipping ethanol from its
recently acquired mills in Brazil in recent months, the first
shipments from the world's second-biggest exporter since 2012,
according to trade sources and Brazilian trade data.
Other Chinese buyers have also booked cargoes from the
United States - the largest such purchases on record - as well
as South Korea, for delivery through August, traders said.
In all, China's imported over 56,000 tonnes of the
biofuel in the first half of this year, worth about $27 million
based on U.S. prices, twice the volume for all of 2014.
That is still tiny compared to last year's global import
volumes of 5.5 million tonnes, according to the International
Sugar Organization. Traders speculate though, that the spike
could signal Beijing's intentions to ease restrictions on its
biofuels market that could transform the global $40
billion-per-year ethanol industry.
Whether the trickle will become a torrent, as it happened
with China's crude oil imports a decade ago, will depend on the
reasons behind this year's buying spree, which so far remain
unclear.
The Brazilian ethanol is coming from a $1.5 billion
agribusiness venture COFCO formed there with Noble Group
last year, according to a COFCO company official who
confirmed the shipments. That could suggest the shipments may be
a result of China's expanding overseas resource-related assets
rather than a broader demand trend.
Some traders also said the purchases might simply reflect
opportunistic buying as tumbling global sugar and corn prices
make foreign ethanol cheaper relative to Chinese supplies.
Chinese prices of corn and wheat the country uses in most of
its ethanol production have been driven up by Beijing's grains
stockpiling program and U.S. corn costs about one-third of what
one must pay in China.
Beijing restricts imports of ethanol for fuel use but has
allowed state-run oil companies to import on a trial basis over
the past three years, according to data and trade sources.
Still, many industry sources are skeptical that buyers such
COFCO and state oil companies China National Petroleum Corp
and Sinopec Ltd can continue the current pace of
imports without drawing ire from Beijing.
TEMPORARY BOON OR SHIFT?
For the moment, the purchases are a boon for sellers
including merchants Noble Group Ltd, Louis Dreyfus
Commodities BV, and Vitol SA. The
companies did not comment on their role in the deals.
If sustained, Chinese buying could provide much-needed
relief for U.S. producers. Firms such as Archer Daniels Midland
Co and Pacific Ethanol Inc were hit by a
collapse in margins as gasoline prices hold near six-year lows
while the cost of corn rises. U.S. ethanol stocks are near
three-year highs and regulators are cutting back on the volume
of biofuel that must be blended into motor fuel.
In Brazil, economic woes have stoked uncertainty about fuel
demand while producers suffer from a double whammy of low prices
of ethanol and sugar and higher costs due to dollar-denominated
debt.
No wonder that U.S. and Brazilian ethanol producers - which
together provide more than 80 percent of the global supply - are
keen to see China becoming a regular buyer. Its ethanol demand
is projected at 2.3 million tonnes this year, but traders say
the market could grow far beyond that if a 10-percent ethanol
fuel content mandate applied in some provinces is expanded
nationally.
China imported about 5,000 tonnes of U.S. ethanol in June
alone - half the annual shipments in 2013 and 2014 according to
U.S. government data. One trader estimated that another 50,000
tonnes is headed to China by the end of this month.
Brazil exported about 11,250 tonnes of Brazilian sugarcane
ethanol in the first six months of the year, data show, the
first such sales since 2012.
"It seems like a shift," said Steve Nicholson, an analysts
with Rabobank AgriFinance in St. Louis, Missouri. But it was too
early to tell for sure.
"Is it an opportunity for U.S. or Brazilian ethanol
producers to find a new home? We don't know yet."
