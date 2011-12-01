FRANKFURT, Dec 1 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates fell for the second day running on Thursday, pushed down by Wednesday's joint central bank action to cut cost of dollar funding and a firming view that the ECB will cut interest rates next week.

Spiralling fears about the financial health of Greece and now also Italy and Spain have gradually frozen up traditional interbank lending markets over the past month, forcing banks to make greater use of the ECB's limit-free loans.

Top central banks around the world, including the ECB, also announced steps to lower the cost of borrow dollars on Wednesday as authorities try to prevent the spread of broader bank-funding problems.

Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell in reaction, dropping to 1.469 percent from 1.473 percent.

Six-month rates fell to 1.697 percent from 1.701 percent while 12-month rates ticked down to 2.030 percent from 2.035 percent.

Shorter-term one-week rates -- most heavily influenced by excess liquidity, now at a post-June 2010 high of 303 billion euros according to Reuters calculations -- fell to 0.894 percent from 0.904 percent.

Overnight rates bucked the trend, edging up to 0.805 percent from 0.718 percent.

There is a growing pack of banks now locked out of open funding markets and reliant on the ECB.

This week, 192 institutions borrowed a combined 265.5 billion euros of 7-day funding from the central bank, a new 2-1/2 year high. Another 38.6 billion euros was taken in longer-term 3-month loans.

ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday the central bank was aware of the difficulties facing banks and that it would ensure price stability against threats in either direction, also warning the economic outlook had worsened.

The ECB has already reinstated some of its most potent crisis-fighting tools in recent months in a bid to calm the escalating tensions and is currently mulling the possibility of extending liquidity loans to up to three years, people familiar with the matter say.

Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.

