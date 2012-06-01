FRANKFURT, June 1 Euro zone bank-to-bank lending
rates fell to two-year lows on Friday, pushed down by a growing
belief the ECB will have to cut interest rates and keep its
liquidity taps fully open to help shore up the teeting parts of
the euro zone's financial system.
The European Central Bank, which many economists now see
cutting euro zone rates below 1.0 percent in the coming months,
has helped halve interbank lending rates this year by providing
banks with more than 1 trillion euros ($1.25 trillion) of
ultra-cheap, three-year funding.
Extending a near-vertical six-month drop, three-month
Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of
unsecured interbank euro lending, continued to slide on Friday,
hitting 0.665 percent from 0.668 percent.
Six-month Euribor rates also hit new two-year
lows, dropping to 0.943 percent from 0.946 percent. One-year
rates fell to 1.228 percent from 1.232 percent.
One-week rates remained at 0.317 percent,
while overnight rates fell to 0.329 percent from 0.333
percent.
In contrast dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor
lending rates increased , rising to
0.943 percent from 0.930 percent.
The sharp fall in euro-priced interbank rates over the last
half a year has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates
to within touching distance of the euro-era low of 0.634 percent
hit in early 2010.
The 0.25 percent the ECB offers banks for overnight deposits
continues to act as a floor for money market rates as banks know
they can get that level of interest no matter what. Some
analysts expect the ECB to cut the deposit rate as well later
this year.
High excess liquidity in the banking system has
led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility, where
banks parked 769 billion euros overnight. In normal times the
amounts are minimal.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight
lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'
1 week
2 week
3 week
1 month
2 month
3 month
4 month
5 month
6 month
7 month
8 month
9 month
10 month
11 month
1 year
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)