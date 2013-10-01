FRANKFURT, Oct 1 The benchmark Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate was unchanged on Tuesday, holding steady ahead of a European Central Bank policy meeting on Wednesday when the bank is expected to hold its policy course. ECB President Mario Draghi said a week ago the central bank was ready to use any instrument, including more long-term loans, if needed to ensure market rates do not cripple the nascent recovery. Another senior ECB policymaker, Executive Board member Benoit Coeure, also said last week the ECB was monitoring money market rates and had a number of tools it could use if needed. "It's not an urgent decision," he added. Recent survey indicators have pointed to a slow recovery in the euro zone, decreasing the need for the ECB to act. But Draghi is still seeking to keep market interest rates low and was given a helping hand by the U.S. Federal Reserve holding fire on withdrawal of its own stimulus last month. On Tuesday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, was unchanged at 0.225 percent. The six-month Euribor rate dipped to 0.338 percent from 0.340 percent while the one-week rate was unchanged at 0.098 percent. The overnight Eonia rate jumped to 0.179 percent from 0.085 percent, as is usual at the end of the month when banks need to balance their books. Excess liquidity - the amount of money in addition to what the banking system needs to function - in the euro zone banking sector is at 216 billion euros, close to its lowest level since late 2011, before the ECB flooded markets with more than 1 trillion euros of long-term loans. Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to the main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once excess liquidity in the system falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)