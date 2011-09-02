FRANKFURT, Sept 2 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rates edged lower on Friday as downward pressure from an
excess of liquidity in the system overpowered concerns about the
outlook for the economy and euro zone banks.
A worsening euro zone debt crisis and fears a recession is
looming have seen money markets freeze up and prompted banks to
stock up on limit-free ECB funding, pushing liquidity back to
exceptionally high levels.
The three-month Euribor rate -- traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending --
ticked lower to 1.541 percent from 1.543 percent.
Six-month Euribor rates eased to 1.744 percent
from 1.748 percent, while 12-month rates fell to
2.083 percent from 2.089 percent.
One-week Euribor rates , most heavily
influenced by excess liquidity -- currently at just under 120
billion euros according to Reuters calculations --
dipped to 1.092 percent from 1.098 percent.
Overnight rates dropped to 0.884 percent from 0.955
percent on Wednesday, moving further away from the ECB's 1.5
percent headline interest rate .
The excess liquidity bloating money markets and keeping
downward pressure on some bank-to-bank lending rates is set to
remain high.
Banks took 122 billion euros in the ECB's latest offering of
7-day funding on Tuesday, slightly below expectations of 130
billion. They also took 49.4 billion in the latest handout of
3-month loans bang in line with forecasts of 50 billion.
There were no takers for the ECB's offering of dollar
funding for the second week running on Wednesday, helping ease
fears about euro zone banks' access to dollar markets, after the
facility was used late last month for the first time since
February.
The central bank also reintroduced six-month funding last
month, a crisis tactic it had previously mothballed, while it
also extended limit-free funding in all its lending operations
up until mid-January.
Most significantly, it has also started buying sovereign
bonds again, spending almost 45 billion since reactivating the
controversial purchases early last month. (for latest stories
click )
Euribor futures <0#FEI:> show markets have priced out
further interest rate hikes for the next couple of years and now
see a good chance the ECB may revert back to rate cuts as early
as December. (for analysis click )
