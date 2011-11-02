FRANKFURT, Nov 2 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rates fell slightly on Wednesday as an ECB-fuelled
liquidity overhang in the money market overpowered fresh euro
zone debt fears after Greece promised to put its latest bailout
deal to a public vote.
Excess liquidity in the euro money market currently stands
at 202 billion euros according to Reuters
calculations, following a string of limit-free cash injections
of long-term funding from the European Central Bank.
Three-month Euribor rates , traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending,
inched down under the weight of the money to 1.584 percent from
1.585 percent.
Rates in longer maturities followed suit. Six-month Euribor
fell to 1.780 percent from 1.782 percent while
longer-term 12-month rates eased to 2.109 percent
from 2.111 percent.
Shorter-term one-week rates , traditionally the
most influenced by excess market liquidity, remained unchanged
at 1.134 percent, well below the ECB's 1.5 percent headline
interest rate. Overnight rates fixed lower at 0.872
percent on Tuesday, down from 0.937 percent.
Worries over the euro zone debt crisis, and its impact on
banks, continue to weigh against the current heavy overhang of
money market liquidity, provided mainly by the ECB.
Bank overnight deposits at the ECB also underscored the
tensions dominating money markets. Banks parked over 229 billion
euros at the central bank overnight rather than risk lending it
on.
The central bank reinstated some of its most potent
crisis-fighting tools last month, including one-year liquidity
injections, although the moves have done little to encourage
banks to start lending to each other again.
The ECB's liquidity is expected to keep the euro money
market heavily over supplied with liquidity for the foreseeable
future and maintain downward pressure on interbank rates.
The bank is expected to keep interest rates at 1.5 percent
when it meets on Thursday.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)