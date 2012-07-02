FRANKFURT, July 2 Key euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates eased further on Monday as expectations for the European Central Bank to cut interest rates this week gained traction.

The ECB meets on Thursday to decide on the euro zone's interest rates and 48 out of 71 economists in a Reuters poll expect the bank to cut rates below the current record low of 1.0 percent.

An important question is whether the bank will also cut its overnight deposit rate, now at 0.25 percent. The rate is currently acting as a floor for money market rates and cutting it would give bank-to-bank rates further room to fall.

Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of bank-to-bank lending, inched lower on Monday to 0.652 percent from 0.653 percent.

Other key rates also fell. Six-month Euribor rates fell to 0.928 percent from 0.930 percent and shorter-term one week rates fell to 0.321 percent from 0.323 percent.

Overnight rates rose to 0.382 percent from 0.331 percent as banks prepared for the end of the second quarter of the year.

Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates edged up to 0.984 percent from 0.975 percent, while overnight dollar rates fell to 0.344 percent from 0.350 percent.

ECB policymakers have given fresh hints in recent days that the bank could cut interest rates, a move that would open up room for a further drop in market rates.

"There is no doctrine that interest rates cannot fall below 1 percent," ECB chief economist Peter Praet was quoted as saying last week. "They (rate cuts) are justified if they contribute to guaranteeing price stability in the medium term."

The sharp fall in euro-priced interbank rates over the last half-year has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates to within touching distance of a record low of 0.634 percent hit in early 2010.

High excess liquidity in the banking system - now at 783 billion euros according to Reuters calculations - has led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility, where banks parked 773 billion euros overnight. Before the financial crisis, the amounts were minimal.

Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.

