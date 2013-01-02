FRANKFURT, Jan 2 Key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rates were little changed on Wednesday, treading water
after comments from a clutch of European Central Bank
policymakers eroded hopes they will cut official rates next
week.
Joerg Asmussen, a member of the ECB's Executive Board, said
late last month he would be "very reluctant" about the ECB
cutting its deposit rate - now at zero - any further, adding
that "our (monetary) policy is very accommodative".
Another board member, Yves Mersch, said he did not see the
logic of a debate about the ECB cutting its main rate from a
record low of 0.75 percent. A third board member, Peter Praet,
said earlier last month there was little room to cut.
The ECB kept rates on hold last month despite new forecasts
suggesting the euro area economy will contract in 2013.
Comments from ECB President Mario Draghi, saying there had
been a "wide discussion" about rates, had fuelled expectation
shortly after December's policy meeting that the bank could cut
rates further.
On Wednesday, three-month Euribor rates,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
firmed to 0.188 percent from 0.187 percent.
The six-month rate eased to 0.319 percent from 0.320 percent
while the one-week rate dipped to 0.080 percent
from 0.081 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to
0.131 percent from 0.079 percent when it was last fixed on
Monday.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were lower, with three-month rates
falling to 0.53417 percent from 0.54727 percent and one-week
rates down at 0.37500 percent from 0.41273 percent.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
($1 = 0.7867 euros)
