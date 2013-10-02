FRANKFURT, Oct 2 The benchmark Euribor
bank-to-bank lending rate was unchanged on Wednesday, holding
steady ahead of a European Central Bank interest rate decision
later in the day.
The bank is expected to keep its interest rates at 0.5
percent this month and also refrain from other forms of easing.
ECB President Mario Draghi said a week ago the central bank
was ready to use any instrument, including more long-term loans,
if needed to ensure market rates do not cripple the nascent
recovery.
Another senior ECB policymaker, Executive Board member
Benoit Coeure, also said last week the ECB was monitoring money
market rates and had a number of tools it could use if needed.
"It's not an urgent decision," he added.
Recent survey indicators have pointed to a slow recovery in
the euro zone, decreasing the need for the ECB to act.
But Draghi is still seeking to keep market interest rates
low and was given a helping hand by the U.S. Federal Reserve
holding fire on withdrawal of its own stimulus last month.
On Wednesday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
was unchanged at 0.225 percent.
The six-month Euribor rate dipped to 0.337
percent from 0.338 percent while the one-week rate
was unchanged at 0.098 percent. The overnight Eonia rate
fell to 0.080 percent from 0.179 percent.
Excess liquidity - the amount of money in
addition to what the banking system needs to function - in the
euro zone banking sector is at 221 billion euros, close to its
lowest level since late 2011, before the ECB flooded markets
with more than 1 trillion euros of long-term loans.
Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to
the main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once excess
liquidity in the system falls below a threshold estimated to be
in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight
lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'
1 week
2 week
3 week
1 month
2 month
3 month
4 month
5 month
6 month
7 month
8 month
9 month
10 month
11 month
1 year
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)