FRANKFURT, Jan 3 Key euro zone
bank-to-bank lending rates continued a pacey slide on Tuesday,
pushed down by the glut of excess cash created by the ECB's
recent bumper injection of ultra-long and ultra-cheap three-year
liquidity.
Euro zone banks received 489 billion euros late last month
in the first of two opportunities to access the long-term loans
-- operations the ECB hopes will minimise the chances of them
responding to the region's debt crisis by slashing lending.
The record injection has ballooned the amount of excess cash
in the financial system and with the traditional tense
end-of-year period now in rearview mirror, the money is
beginning to exert a freer influence on market rates.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to 1.333 percent on Tuesday from Monday's 1.343 percent.
Longer-term rates also fell. Six-month rates
eased to 1.598 percent from 1.606 percent, while 12-month rates
dropped to 1.930 from 1.937 percent.
One-week rates -- most heavily influenced by
excess liquidity, which sits at a staggering 440 billion euros
according to Reuters calculations -- fell to 0.626
percent from 0.652 percent.
Overnight rates dropped to 0.390 percent from 0.629
percent.
Despite being awash with liquidity, the euro zone's
sovereign debt worries mean banks still lack the trust to lend
to each other and prefer to hoard their money at the ECB.
Latest figures show banks deposited 446 billion euros at the
central bank overnight, not far off the 452 billion record
reached last week. Emergency overnight borrowing also remained
extremely high at almost 15 billion euros.
