FRANKFURT, Oct 3 The benchmark Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate dipped on Thursday after the European Central Bank said it was watching moves in market interest rates closely and is ready to use any policy option to temper them if needed. The ECB was "particularly attentive" to any moves in market rates which could threaten economic recovery or push inflation too low, its president Mario Draghi said on Wednesday after the bank left official euro zone rates at a record low 0.5 percent. But he stopped short of announcing any immediate action. The ECB has grown concerned about market rates, which moved higher over the summer at the prospect of the U.S. Federal Reserve unwinding its stimulus. Rates then subsided again after the Fed delayed a reduction in its bond purchases. On Thursday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.224 percent from 0.225 percent. The six-month Euribor rate edged up to 0.338 percent from 0.337 percent while the one-week rate was unchanged at 0.098 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.079 percent from 0.080 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector - the amount of money in the market over and above what the banking system needs to function - is at 220 billion euros, close to its lowest level since late 2011, before the ECB flooded markets with more than 1 trillion euros of long-term loans. Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to the main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once excess liquidity in the system falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.