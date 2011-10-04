FRANKFURT, Oct 4 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rates remained at the highest in over a month on
Tuesday, as money market tensions outweighed an expected new
wave of liquidity support from the European Central Bank and
possible interest rate cuts.
ECB policymakers have delivered mixed messages on the
possibility of cutting interest rates in recent days, but have
been near-united in signalling they are prepared to offer at
least one round of ultra-long 12-month funding.
This comes as new fears grip financial markets. Worries that
Franco-Belgian bank Dexia could be crippled by
Greece's debt problems rattled the euro and stock markets anew
on Monday, piling more misery on the crisis-strained bloc.
Despite the prospect of additional cheap ECB money coming
down the pipe, and already-heavy excess liquidity putting
downward pressure on rates, key three-month Euribor rates
<EURIBOR3MD were unchanged at 1.557 percent.
Three-month Euribor rates are traditionally the main gauge
of unsecured interbank euro lending and they are a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending
Six-month Euribor softened to 1.756 percent
from 1.757 percent, while 12-month rates dipped to
2.083 percent from 2.085 percent.
Shorter-term one-week rates , which are most
heavily influenced by excess liquidity levels, moved in the
opposite direction, dropping to 1.184 percent from 1.197
percent. Excess liquidity levels currently stand
at over 200 billion euros according to Reuters calculations.
Overnight rates fixed at 1.071 percent, down from
1.463 percent the previous day.
Uncertainty created by the debt crisis engulfing much of
southern Europe has increased banks' reluctance to lend to each
other and prompted many banks to stock up on ECB euro funding.
For the second day running on Tuesday, over 1.3 billion
euros was taken from the ECB's so-called 'emergency' overnight
facility.
Banks also took almost 200 billion euros at the ECB's
regular weekly refinancing operation, adding to the meaty 140
billion euros taken in three-month funding last week.
The deepening crisis has already forced the ECB back into
emergency mode. It has reintroduced six-month euro funding, a
measure it had previously mothballed, and extended limit-free
funding in all its lending operations up until mid-January.
Following a string of hints from policymakers, markets now
expect it to also reintroduce ultra-long term 1-year funding.
The central bank is also buying sovereign bonds again,
although data on Monday showed it slowed purchases last week.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Anna Willard)