FRANKFURT, Nov 4 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates fell on Friday, a day after the European Central Bank delivered an earlier-than-expected interest rate cut.

The ECB went against expectations to cut rates by a quarter point to 1.25 percent on Thursday as it warned the euro zone could subside into a "mild recession" in the latter part of 2011. (for story click )

Three-month Euribor rates , traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, dropped in response to the surprise, to 1.488 percent from 1.580 percent.

Rates in longer maturities followed suit. Six-month Euribor fell to 1.701 percent from 1.776 percent while longer-term 12-month rates eased to 2.044 percent from 2.109 percent. Shorter-term one-week rates dropped to 1.028 percent from 1.136 percent.

The ECB's rate change will not officially take effect until Tuesday. As a result overnight rates bucked the general trend to fix higher at 0.909 percent on Thursday.

Worries over the euro zone debt crisis, and its impact on banks, continue to weigh against the current heavy overhang of money market liquidity, currently 214 billion euros according to Reuters calculations .

Banks' current preference to park money at the ECB rather than lend to each other is also highlighting the tensions dominating money markets. Banks deposited an enormous 275 billion euros at the ECB on Thursday, the highest since the end of June last year.

The central bank reinstated some of its most potent crisis-fighting tools last month, including one-year liquidity injections, although the moves have shown little to suggest they will kick start interbank lending.

The ECB's liquidity is expected to keep the euro money market heavily over supplied with liquidity for the foreseeable future and maintain downward pressure on interbank rates.

