FRANKFURT, Nov 4 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rates fell on Friday, a day after the European Central
Bank delivered an earlier-than-expected interest rate cut.
The ECB went against expectations to cut rates by a quarter
point to 1.25 percent on Thursday as it warned the euro zone
could subside into a "mild recession" in the latter part of
2011. (for story click )
Three-month Euribor rates , traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending,
dropped in response to the surprise, to 1.488 percent from 1.580
percent.
Rates in longer maturities followed suit. Six-month Euribor
fell to 1.701 percent from 1.776 percent while
longer-term 12-month rates eased to 2.044 percent
from 2.109 percent. Shorter-term one-week rates
dropped to 1.028 percent from 1.136 percent.
The ECB's rate change will not officially take effect until
Tuesday. As a result overnight rates bucked the general
trend to fix higher at 0.909 percent on Thursday.
Worries over the euro zone debt crisis, and its impact on
banks, continue to weigh against the current heavy overhang of
money market liquidity, currently 214 billion euros according to
Reuters calculations .
Banks' current preference to park money at the ECB rather
than lend to each other is also highlighting the tensions
dominating money markets. Banks deposited an enormous 275
billion euros at the ECB on Thursday, the highest since the end
of June last year.
The central bank reinstated some of its most potent
crisis-fighting tools last month, including one-year liquidity
injections, although the moves have shown little to suggest they
will kick start interbank lending.
The ECB's liquidity is expected to keep the euro money
market heavily over supplied with liquidity for the foreseeable
future and maintain downward pressure on interbank rates.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)