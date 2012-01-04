FRANKFURT, Jan 4 Key euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates continued to drop on Wednesday, pulled down by the ECB's recent record injection of almost half a trillion euros of ultra-long and ultra-cheap three-year liquidity.

Euro zone banks received 489 billion euros late last month in the first of two opportunities to access the long-term loans -- operations the ECB hopes will minimise the chances of them responding to the region's debt crisis by slashing lending.

The move has ballooned the amount of excess cash in the financial system, and with the traditionally tense end-of-year period now in the rearview mirror for money markets the huge overhang is beginning to exert a freer influence on lending rates.

Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell to 1.319 percent from Tuesday's 1.333 percent.

Longer-term rates also dropped. Six-month rates eased to 1.586 percent from 1.598 percent, while 12-month rates dropped to 1.918 from 1.930 percent.

One-week rates -- most heavily influenced by excess liquidity, which sits at a staggering 445 billion euros according to Reuters calculations -- fell to 0.606 percent from 0.626 percent.

Overnight rates bucked the trend, edging up to 0.396 percent from 0.390 percent.

Despite being awash with liquidity, the euro zone's sovereign debt worries mean banks still lack the trust to lend to each other and prefer to hoard their money at the ECB.

Latest figures show banks deposited an all-time record 453 billion euros at the central bank overnight. Emergency overnight borrowing also remained extremely high at just over 15 billion euros.

Bloated after gorging themselves at last month's 3-year cash handout, banks trimmed their intake of 1-week funding on Tuesday to 130 billion euros. On Wednesday they also halved the amount of dollar funding they took from the ECB, to $25 billion from $50 billion.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For graphic of EONIA trading volumes click:

For graphic of euro zone liquidity levels click:

For graphic of ECB government bond buying:

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.

* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on

* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on

* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph'

1 week

2 week

3 week

1 month

2 month

3 month

4 month

5 month

6 month

7 month

8 month

9 month

10 month

11 month

1 year

(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)