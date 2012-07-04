FRANKFURT, July 4 Key euro zone bank-to-bank
lending rates fell to their lowest level in more than two years
on Wednesday as the money market continued to shift into
position ahead of an expected cut to European Central Bank
interest rates.
The ECB meets on Thursday to decide on the euro zone's
interest rates and 48 out of 71 economists in a Reuters poll
expect the bank to cut rates below the current record low of 1.0
percent.
A key question for short-term market interest rates is
whether the bank will also cut its overnight deposit rate, now
at 0.25 percent. The rate is acting as a floor for money market
rates and cutting it would give bank-to-bank rates further room
to fall.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.645 percent from
0.650 percent, hitting the lowest since April 2010.
Other key rates also decreased. Six-month Euribor rates
fell to 0.923 percent from 0.926 percent and
shorter-term one week rates dipped to 0.317
percent from 0.319 percent. Overnight rates bucked the
trend, rising to 0.332 percent from 0.329 percent.
Euribor, like counterpart Libor bank-to-bank rates,
are currently at the centre of a manipulation scandal after it
emerged a number of banks were falsely submitting the rates they
pay to the committee that aggregates the data.
Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
edged up to 0.9914 percent from 0.9907
percent.
ECB policymakers have given fresh hints in recent days that
the bank could cut interest rates, a move that would open up
room for a further drop in market rates.
"There is no doctrine that interest rates cannot fall below
1 percent," ECB chief economist Peter Praet said last week.
High excess liquidity in the banking system - now at 796
billion euros according to Reuters calculations -
also puts downward pressure on market rates.
The sharp fall in euro-priced interbank rates over the last
half-year has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates to
within touching distance of a record low of 0.634 percent hit in
early 2010.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight
lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'
1 week
2 week
3 week
1 month
2 month
3 month
4 month
5 month
6 month
7 month
8 month
9 month
10 month
11 month
1 year
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)