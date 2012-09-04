FRANKFURT, Sept 4 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates fell to new all-time lows on Tuesday on expectations that the European Central Bank could cut interest rates this week to help combat the euro zone crisis. The drop in Euribor rates extended a fall in interbank rates that began late last year when the ECB flooded money markets with cheap longer-term loans. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.273 percent from 0.276 percent. Six-month Euribor rates also fell, to 0.528 percent from 0.533 percent and shorter-term one-week rates inched down to 0.090 percent from 0.091 percent. Eonia overnight rates ticked down, to 0.108 percent from 0.110 percent. Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates fell to 0.722 percent from 0.728 percent. The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits has prompted banks to make stronger use of the current account facility, which still pays 0.75 percent interest for the required reserves. A total of 341 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB edged down to 538 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)