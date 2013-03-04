FRANKFURT, March 4 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates eased on Monday as weak economic data supported the view that the European Central Bank is ready to keep its policy loose for some time to come. The ECB meets on Thursday and will present new staff forecasts, which could even open the door to looser policy. ECB President Mario Draghi said last week he expects 2014 inflation to be "significantly" below 2 percent and added that the central bank was nowhere near exiting from crisis measures. On Monday, three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, dipped to 0.202 percent from 0.206 percent. The six-month rate fell to 0.324 percent from 0.328 percent, while the one-week rate held steady at 0.080 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.059 percent from 0.066 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates steady at 0.50700 percent and one-week rates easing to 0.31200 percent from 0.31300 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking system is at 413 billion euros, high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's main refinancing rate, currently at a record-low level of 0.75 percent. ECB President Mario Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates face upward pressure until excess liquidity falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)