FRANKFURT, June 4 The main Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rate was unchanged for the fourth session running on
Tuesday, holding steady as the European Central Bank weighs up
whether to take fresh policy action on Thursday.
ECB President Mario Draghi said on Monday the currency bloc
is on track for a "very gradual recovery" later this year driven
by the ECB's loose monetary policy and demand from abroad.
Even with the recovery fragile, a Reuters poll of some 80
economists showed a majority expected the ECB will not cut
either its deposit or main refinancing rates in the coming
months.
The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, was unchanged
at 0.200 percent.
The six-month rate edged up to 0.3 percent from 0.299
percent and the one-week rate was unchanged at
0.087 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.078
percent from 0.114 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were lower, with three-month rates
falling to 0.46111 percent from 0.46222 percent and one-week
rates down at 0.27111 percent from 0.27556 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector was at 283 billion euros ($369 billion), helping keep
market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
Draghi said in February that he did not expect market rates
to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking
sector fell below 200 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
($1 = 0.7675 euros)
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)