FRANKFURT, Aug 5 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rates fell the most in 2 years on Friday, a day after
the European Central Bank announced additional plans to pump
money into the markets, while the debt crisis is seen delaying
any interest rate hikes.
By limiting its bond buys to small periphery countries, the
ECB's actions failed to placate financial markets and their rout
signalled fear that Europe's debt crisis could spin out of
control.
The three-month Euribor rate -- traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending --
fell to 1.564 percent from 1.602 percent a day earlier.
It was the biggest one-day fall since June 2009 and pushed
rates to their lowest level in a month.
Six-month Euribor rates fell to 1.764 percent
from 1.812 percent, while 12-month rates fell to
2.106 percent from 2.173 percent.
According to Reuters calculations, excess euro money market
liquidity stands at a sizable 82 billion euros .
Cash is not circulating in a regular fashion in the euro
zone as jitters about the debt crisis grow.
Banks deposited 118 billion euros at the ECB overnight,
close to six month highs, figures showed on Friday.
Shorter-term one-week Euribor rates bucked the
trend and rose, climbing to 1.275 percent from 1.269 percent,
but remained well below the ECB's main rate. EONIA overnight
interest rates fixed down at 0.851 percent on Thursday.
Evidence of money market tensions has been widespread this
week. Banks took a larger-than-expected 172 billion euros in the
ECB's handout of 7-day funding, having taken 20
billion euros more than they were paying back at its latest
three-month operation last week.
Euribor futures <0#FEI:> show markets have priced out
further ECB interest rate hikes this year.
With the debt crisis continuing to roil the bloc, the
central bank continues to offer limit-free funding to banks, a
promise that currently runs to mid-January.
It also announced it would conduct a six-month liquidity
operation next week.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)