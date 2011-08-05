FRANKFURT, Aug 5 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates fell the most in 2 years on Friday, a day after the European Central Bank announced additional plans to pump money into the markets, while the debt crisis is seen delaying any interest rate hikes.

By limiting its bond buys to small periphery countries, the ECB's actions failed to placate financial markets and their rout signalled fear that Europe's debt crisis could spin out of control.

The three-month Euribor rate -- traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending -- fell to 1.564 percent from 1.602 percent a day earlier.

It was the biggest one-day fall since June 2009 and pushed rates to their lowest level in a month.

Six-month Euribor rates fell to 1.764 percent from 1.812 percent, while 12-month rates fell to 2.106 percent from 2.173 percent.

According to Reuters calculations, excess euro money market liquidity stands at a sizable 82 billion euros .

Cash is not circulating in a regular fashion in the euro zone as jitters about the debt crisis grow.

Banks deposited 118 billion euros at the ECB overnight, close to six month highs, figures showed on Friday.

Shorter-term one-week Euribor rates bucked the trend and rose, climbing to 1.275 percent from 1.269 percent, but remained well below the ECB's main rate. EONIA overnight interest rates fixed down at 0.851 percent on Thursday.

Evidence of money market tensions has been widespread this week. Banks took a larger-than-expected 172 billion euros in the ECB's handout of 7-day funding, having taken 20 billion euros more than they were paying back at its latest three-month operation last week.

Euribor futures <0#FEI:> show markets have priced out further ECB interest rate hikes this year.

With the debt crisis continuing to roil the bloc, the central bank continues to offer limit-free funding to banks, a promise that currently runs to mid-January.

It also announced it would conduct a six-month liquidity operation next week.

Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.

* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on

* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on

* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)