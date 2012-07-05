BRIEF-UK's CMA looks at Stanley Black & Decker-Newell Brands deal
Feb 15 UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority):
FRANKFURT, July 5 Key euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates fell to their lowest level in more than two years on Thursday, hours before the European Central Bank is expected to announce a cut in its policy rates.
The ECB meets on Thursday to decide on the euro zone's interest rates and 48 out of 71 economists in a Reuters poll expect the bank to cut rates below the current record low of 1.0 percent.
A key question for short-term market interest rates is whether the bank will also cut its overnight deposit rate, now at 0.25 percent. The rate is acting as a floor for money market rates and cutting it would give bank-to-bank rates further room to fall.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.641 percent from 0.645 percent, hitting the lowest since April 2010.
Other key rates also decreased. Six-month Euribor rates fell to 0.920 percent from 0.923 percent and shorter-term one week rates dipped to 0.313 percent from 0.317 percent. Overnight rates remained at 0.332 percent.
Euribor, like counterpart Libor bank-to-bank rates, are currently at the centre of a manipulation scandal after it emerged a number of banks were falsely submitting the rates they pay to the committee that aggregates the data.
Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates edged up to 0.996 percent from 0.991 percent.
ECB policymakers have given fresh hints in recent days that the bank could cut interest rates, a move that would open up room for a further drop in market rates.
"There is no doctrine that interest rates cannot fall below 1 percent," ECB chief economist Peter Praet said last week.
High excess liquidity in the banking system - now at 777 billion euros according to Reuters calculations - also puts downward pressure on market rates.
The sharp fall in euro-priced interbank rates over the last half-year has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates to within touching distance of a record low of 0.634 percent hit in early 2010.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph'
1 week
2 week
3 week
1 month
2 month
3 month
4 month
5 month
6 month
7 month
8 month
9 month
10 month
11 month
1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)
Feb 15 UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority):
* Says a dividend of sek 3.50 (3.00) per share is proposed, representing a total distribution of sek 318.0 (272.5) million
Feb 15 Assiteca SpA Internazionale di Brokeraggio Assicurativo: