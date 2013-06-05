FRANKFURT, June 5 The key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rate was unchanged for the fifth session running on
Wednesday, holding steady as market expectations for fresh
European Central Bank action in its Thursday meeting have
diminished.
ECB President Mario Draghi said on Monday the currency bloc
is on track for a "very gradual recovery" later this year driven
by the ECB's loose monetary policy and demand from abroad.
Even with the recovery fragile, a Reuters poll of some 80
economists showed a majority expected the ECB will not cut
either its deposit or main refinancing rates in the coming
months.
The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, was unchanged
at 0.200 percent.
The six-month rate remaines at 0.300 percent while the
one-week rate ticked up to 0.088 percent from
0.087 percent. The overnight Eonia rate remained at
0.078.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were higher, with three-month rates
rising to 0.46222 percent from 0.46111 percent and one-week
rates up to 0.27222 percent from 0.27111 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector was at 283 billion euros, helping keep market rates below
the ECB's refinancing rate.
Draghi said in February that he did not expect market rates
to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking
sector fell below 200 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight
lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'
1 week
2 week
3 week
1 month
2 month
3 month
4 month
5 month
6 month
7 month
8 month
9 month
10 month
11 month
1 year
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)