FRANKFURT, July 5 Key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rates decreased on Friday, a day after the European
Central Bank said it did not expect to raise interest rates for
some time to come.
"The Governing Council expects the key ECB rates to remain
at present or lower levels for an extended period of time," ECB
President Mario Draghi told a news conference after the ECB left
interest rates at 0.5 percent.
Draghi said the decision to issue 'forward guidance' was
driven by market volatility, which took hold after the Fed last
month set out a plan to begin slowing its stimulus.
Furthermore, Draghi said the central bank had discussed
cutting rates on Thursday but decided against, and that the bank
could also consider cutting the deposit rate on bank deposits at
the ECB - already at zero - in an attempt to foster more
lending.
The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.217
percent from 0.222 percent.
The six-month rate also decreased, to 0.330
percent from 0.342 percent and the one-week rate
ticked down to 0.093 percent from 0.094 percent. The overnight
Eonia rate rose to 0.087 percent from 0.082 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed, with three-month rates
remaining at 0.46000 percent and one-week rising to 0.29375
percent from 0.29000 percent.
Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking
sector is at 269 billion euros, still high enough to keep market
rates below the ECB's refinancing rate.
ECB President Mario Draghi said in February that he did not
expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess
liquidity in the banking sector fell below 200 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
