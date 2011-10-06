FRANKFURT, Oct 6 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rates fell on Thursday ahead of the ECB's monthly
meeting where it expected to announce new extra-long liquidity
measures to help the banking sector and some see a chance of it
cutting interest rates.
ECB policymakers have delivered mixed messages on the
possibility of cutting interest rates recently, but have been
near-united in signalling they are prepared to offer at least
one round of ultra-long 12-month funding.
This comes as new fears grip financial markets. On Tuesday,
French-Belgian municipal lender Dexia SA became the
first European bank to have to be bailed out, raising fears
about the health of other euro zone banks.
The prospect of additional cheap ECB money coming down the
pipe, and already-heavy excess liquidity saw key three-month
Euribor rates fall to 1.556 percent from 1.558
percent, the first decrease since Sept. 26.
Three-month Euribor rates are traditionally the main gauge
of unsecured interbank euro lending and they are a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending.
Six-month Euribor rates fell to 1.755 percent
from 1.758 percent, while 12-month rates inched
down to 2.082 percent from 2.083 percent.
Shorter-term one-week rates , which are most
heavily influenced by excess liquidity levels, fell to 1.155
percent from 1.170 percent.
Overnight rates fixed at 0.970 percent on
Wednesday, down from 0.997 percent the previous day. Excess
liquidity levels currently stand at 191 billion
euros according to Reuters calculations.
Uncertainty created by the debt crisis engulfing much of
southern Europe has increased banks' reluctance to lend to each
other and prompted many banks to stock up on ECB euro funding.
Banks parked 221 billion euros at the ECB, the highest since
July last year -- a sign that banks are getting increasingly
reluctant to lend to each other, preferring the safety of the
central bank even though they get less return there than in the
money market.
Banks also took almost 200 billion euros at the ECB's
regular weekly refinancing operation on Tuesday, adding to the
meaty 140 billion euros taken in three-month funding last week.
The deepening crisis has already forced the ECB back into
emergency mode. It has reintroduced six-month euro funding, a
measure it had previously mothballed, and extended limit-free
funding in all its lending operations up until mid-January.
Following a string of hints from policymakers, markets now
expect it to also reintroduce ultra-long term 1-year funding.
The central bank is also buying sovereign bonds again,
including the debt of Italy and Spain, although data on Monday
showed it slowed purchases last week.
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Anna Willard)