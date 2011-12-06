FRANKFURT, Dec 6 Euro zone banks cut their intake of European Central Bank funding for the first time in over a month on Tuesday, as a warning from S&P that may downgrade almost the entire euro zone helped nudge up key bank-to-bank lending rates.

Interbank lending markets -- usually the starting point for lending to the wider economy -- have become increasingly paralysed over the last month as the euro zone debt crisis has made banks ever more reluctant to lend to their peers.

The fears have forced banks to make greater use of the ECB's limit-free loans in recent weeks but Tuesday saw them trim their intake to 252.1 billion euros from 265.5 billion last week and fraction below expectations of traders polled by Reuters.

It came after rating agency Standard & Poor's warned late on Monday that it may carry out an unprecedented mass downgrade of euro zone countries if EU leaders fail to deliver a convincing agreement on how to solve the region's debt crisis in a summit on Friday.

Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, rose in response to 1.472 percent from 1.470 percent.

Six-month rates inched up to 1.705 percent from 1.703 percent, while 12-month rates rose to 2.040 percent from 2.036 percent.

Shorter-term one-week rates -- most heavily influenced by excess liquidity, which fell to a still hefty 290 billion euros according to Reuters calculations -- ticked up to 0.896 percent from 0.895 percent. Overnight rates rose to 0.733 percent from 0.725 percent.

There is a growing pack of banks now locked out of open funding markets and reliant on the ECB.

Overnight deposits remained extremely elevated at 328 billion euros on Tuesday, close to the highest since June 2010, when banks were stocking up funds to prepare to pay back the first of three huge ECB one year loans.

ECB President Mario Draghi said last Thursday the central bank was aware of the difficulties facing banks and that it would ensure price stability against threats in either direction, also warning the economic outlook had worsened.

It has already reinstated some of its most potent crisis-fighting tools in recent months in a bid to calm the escalating tensions and is currently mulling the possibility of extending liquidity loans to up to three years, people familiar with the matter say.

It is also expected to cut its main interest rate by 25 basis points for the second month running, a move that would take it back to a record low of 1.0 percent. (for story click )

