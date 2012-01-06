FRANKFURT, Jan 6 Key euro zone
bank-to-bank lending rates continued their recent slide to their
lowest in nearly nine months on Friday, weighed by the ECB's
recent record injection of almost half a trillion euros of
ultra-long and cheap liquidity.
Euro zone banks received 489 billion euros ($625
billion)late last month in the first of two opportunities to
take out 3-year loans - operations the ECB hopes will minimise
the chances of them responding to the region's debt crisis by
slashing lending.
Now markets have come through the traditionally tense
end-of-year period, the huge overhang of excess cash in the
financial system is starting to exert a greater influence on
lending rates.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to 1.288 percent - the lowest since early April - from
Wednesday's 1.303 percent.
Longer-term rates also dropped. Six-month rates
eased to 1.560 percent from 1.573 percent, while
12-month rates dropped to 1.890 percent from 1.903
percent.
One-week rates - most heavily influenced by
excess liquidity, which sits at 415 billion euros according to
Reuters calculations - fell to 0.564 percent from
0.584 percent.
Overnight rates edged down to 0.369 percent from
0.395 percent.
Despite being awash with liquidity, banks still lack the
trust to lend to each other given their exposures to troubled
euro zone sovereign debt, and prefer to hoard their money at the
ECB.
Latest figures show banks deposited an all-time high of 455
billion euros at the central bank overnight. Overnight borrowing
fell to 1.9 billion euros, the lowest since late November.
Bloated after gorging themselves at last month's 3-year cash
handout, banks trimmed their intake of 1-week funding on Tuesday
to 130 billion euros. On Wednesday they also halved the amount
of dollar funding they took from the ECB, to $25 billion from
$50 billion.
($1 = 0.7817 euros)