FRANKFURT, Dec 7 Key bank-to-bank lending rates were steady on Wednesday as the money market began to prepare for crucial euro zone crisis meetings later in the week.

Interbank lending markets -- usually the starting point for lending in the wider economy -- have become increasingly paralysed over the last month as the euro zone debt crisis has made banks more and more reluctant to lend to their peers.

The ECB will hold what is expected to be a crucial policy meeting on Thursday, a day before a much anticipated meeting of euro zone leaders which financial markets hope, together, could herald the beginning of the end of the bloc's two year-long debt crisis.

Uncertainty about the outcome saw three-month Euribor rates , traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' remain at 1.472 percent.

Six-month rates inched down to 1.703 percent from 1.705 percent, while 12-month rates eased to 2.039 percent from 2.040 percent.

Shorter-term one-week rates -- most heavily influenced by excess liquidity, a hefty 290 billion euros according to Reuters calculations -- ticked down to 0.895 percent from 0.896 percent. Overnight rates rose to 0.755 percent from 0.733 percent.

There is a growing pack of banks now locked out of open funding markets and reliant on the ECB.

Banks trimmed their intake of ECB funding this week by just over 10 billion euros to 252.1 billion euros, however, demand for the bank's first offering of new lower-cost dollar funding was far above expectations, with banks taking over $50 billion versus the $10 billion traders polled by Reuters had forecast.

Overnight deposits also remained extremely elevated at 325 billion euros on Wednesday. Emergency overnight borrowing jumped back above 8 billion euros.

ECB President Mario Draghi said last Thursday the central bank was aware of the difficulties facing banks and that it would ensure price stability against threats in either direction, also warning the economic outlook had worsened.

It has already reinstated some of its most potent crisis-fighting tools in recent months in a bid to calm the escalating tensions and is currently mulling the possibility of extending liquidity loans to up to three years, people familiar with the matter say.

It is also expected to cut its main interest rate by 25 basis points for the second month running, a move that would take it back to a record low of 1.0 percent. (for story click )

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For graphic of EONIA trading volumes click:

For graphic of euro zone liquidity levels click:

For graphic of ECB government bond buying:

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.

* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on

* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on

* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph'

1 week

2 week

3 week

1 month

2 month

3 month

4 month

5 month

6 month

7 month

8 month

9 month

10 month

11 month

1 year

(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)