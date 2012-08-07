FRANKFURT, Aug 7 Bank-to-bank lending rates
inched lower on Tuesday after the European Central Bank fuelled
expectations for another interest rate cut next month.
ECB President Mario Draghi said the bank's policymakers
discussed the possibility of cutting interest rates at their
meeting last Thursday "but the Governing Council in its entirety
decided this was not the time."
Draghi's comments increased expectations the bank could cut
its key rate below its current record low of 0.75 percent, but
also tempered expectations of the ECB starting to charge banks
for depositing funds with it overnight.
"On the negative deposit rates," Draghi said in a post-rate
decision news conference, "I will say only that for us these are
largely unchartered waters".
The ECB's overnight deposit rate, which it cut to zero on
July 5, acts as a floor for money market rates as banks only
lend to rival banks if they are able to earn a better rate of
interest than at the central bank.
The ECB hopes the unprecedented move in the deposit rate to
zero will nurture a return of more significant interbank lending
by forcing banks to look for more profitable options.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.370
percent from 0.374 percent.
Six-month Euribor rates also fell, to 0.653
percent from 0.658 percent while the shorter-term one-week rates
remained at 0.096 percent. Overnight rates
inched down to 0.109 percent from 0.111 percent.
Euribor rates, like counterpart Libor bank-to-bank rates
, are at the centre of a manipulation scandal after it
emerged a number of banks were falsely submitting the Libor
rates they pay.
Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
fell to 0.819 percent from 0.831
percent, while overnight dollar rates inched down to 0.327
percent from 0.329 percent.
The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits
saw almost half a trillion euros transferred from the ECB's
deposit facility to the bank's current account.
But with the monthly reserves cycle nearing its end and
fewer options available for banks to juggle their funding, the
money has stabilised.
A total of 312 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit
facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB
fell to 542 billion euros.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight
lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'
1 week
2 week
3 week
1 month
2 month
3 month
4 month
5 month
6 month
7 month
8 month
9 month
10 month
11 month
1 year
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; editing by Stephen Nisbet)