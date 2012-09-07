FRANKFURT, Sept 7 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates fell to new all-time lows on Friday as hopes persisted that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates further in the coming months after it downgraded its economic outlook for the euro zone. The ECB kept its main refinancing interest rate at a record low of 0.75 percent on Thursday, but said the euro zone economy would probably contract more than it had previously expected this year. "We expect the euro area economy to recover only very gradually," ECB President Mario Draghi said after the ECB's policy meeting on Thursday. Euribor rates have fallen significantly since the late last year when the ECB started flooding money markets with cheap long-term loans. The fall continued on Friday. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.265 percent from 0.266 percent. Six-month Euribor rates also fell, to 0.515 percent from 0.518 percent, and shorter-term one-week rates remained at 0.088 percent. Eonia overnight rates inched up to 0.108 percent from 0.107 percent. Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates fell to 0.698 percent from 0.719 percent, while overnight rates remained at 0.305 percent. The ECB's move to stop paying interest on banks' deposits has prompted banks to make stronger use of the current account facility, which still pays 0.75 percent interest for the required reserves. A total of 342 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB rose to 535 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; editing by Ron Askew)