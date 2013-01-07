FRANKFURT, Jan 7 Key Euribor bank-to-bank
lending rates inched higher on Monday, having barely changed in
previous sessions and with diminishing likelihood that the
European Central Bank will cut official rates this week.
Joerg Asmussen, a member of the ECB's Executive Board, said
late last month he would be "very reluctant" about the ECB
cutting its deposit rate - now at zero - any further, adding
that "our (monetary) policy is very accommodative".
Another board member, Yves Mersch, said he did not see the
logic of a debate about the ECB cutting its main rate from a
record low of 0.75 percent. A third, Peter Praet, said earlier
last month there was little room to cut.
The ECB kept rates on hold last month despite new forecasts
suggesting the euro area economy will contract in 2013.
Comments from ECB President Mario Draghi, saying there had
been a "wide discussion" about rates, had fuelled expectation
shortly after December's policy meeting that the bank could cut
rates further.
On Monday, three-month Euribor rates,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
rose to 0.192 percent from 0.191 percent.
The six-month rate edged up to 0.325 percent from 0.324
percent while the one-week rate remained unchanged
at 0.080 percent. The overnight Eonia rate edged up to
0.068 percent from 0.066 percent.
Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
were mixed, with three-month rates
rising to 0.52333 percent from 0.52091 percent and one-week
rates lower at 0.36500 percent from 0.36727 percent.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
* For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on
* For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight
lending rates, double click on
* For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'
1 week
2 week
3 week
1 month
2 month
3 month
4 month
5 month
6 month
7 month
8 month
9 month
10 month
11 month
1 year
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)