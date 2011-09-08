FRANKFURT, Sept 8 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rates held steady on Thursday ahead of the European
Central Bank's interest rate decision and news conference, at
which it is expected to signal a halt to its interest-rate rise
cycle.
A worsening euro zone debt crisis and fears a recession is
looming have seen money markets ice up. Banks have stocked up on
limit-free ECB funding but are also now parking enormous amounts
back at the ECB fearful of lending elsewhere.
The three-month Euribor rate -- traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending --
were unchanged on Thursday at 1.532 percent.
Six-month Euribor rates edged up to 1.732
percent from 1.731 percent, while 12-month rates
were unchanged at 2.067 percent.
One-week Euribor rates , most heavily
influenced by excess liquidity -- currently at a hefty 114
billion euros according to Reuters calculations --
were unchanged at 1.086 percent.
Overnight rates were unchanged at 0.870 percent on
Thursday, well below the ECB's 1.5 percent headline interest
rate .
The excess liquidity bloating money markets and keeping
downward pressure on some bank-to-bank lending rates is set to
remain high.
Banks took 115 billion euros in the ECB's latest offering of
7-day funding on Tuesday, slightly less than expectations of 118
billion. Last week they took 49.4 billion in the latest handout
of 3-month loans, bang in line with forecasts.
There were no takers for the ECB's offering of dollar
funding for the third week running earlier on Wednesday, helping
ease concerns about euro zone banks' access to dollar markets,
after the facility was used late last month for the first time
since February.
The central bank reintroduced six-month funding last month,
a crisis tactic it had previously mothballed, while it also
extended limit-free funding in all its lending operations up
until mid-January.
Most significantly, it has also started buying sovereign
bonds again, spending 57 billion euros since reactivating the
controversial purchases early last month. (for latest stories
click )
In a clear sign of the fragile state of money market banks
parked a whopping 166 billion euros back at the ECB overnight on
Tuesday, earning just 0.75 percent on the funds.
The previous belief that the ECB was set for steady run of
interest rate rises has disappeared in the wake of the worsening
crisis.
Euribor futures <0#FEI:> show markets now see a good chance
the ECB may revert back to rate cuts as early as December. (for
analysis click )
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)