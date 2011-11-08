FRANKFURT, Nov 8 Key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates fell further on Tuesday, hitting a fresh five-month low as last week's surprise interest rate cut from the European Central Bank continued to filter through the money market.

The ECB went against expectations to cut rates by a quarter point to 1.25 percent on Thursday as it warned the euro zone could slide into a "mild recession" by the end of the year. (for story click )

Interbank market rates continued to drop on Tuesday after Friday's initial sharp fall.

Three-month Euribor rates , traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell to 1.474 percent from 1.476 percent, the lowest since mid-June.

Six-month Euribor fell to 1.692 percent from 1.695 percent while longer-term 12-month rates ticked up to 2.040 percent from 2.039 percent.

Shorter-term rates fell further below 1 percent. One-week rates fell to 0.952 percent from 0.976 percent. On Monday overnight rates fell to 0.885 percent from 0.892 percent.

Worries over the euro zone debt crisis, and its impact on banks, continue to weigh against the current heavy overhang of money market liquidity, currently 221 billion euros according to Reuters calculations .

Banks' current preference to park money at the ECB rather than lend to each other is also highlighting the tensions dominating money markets. Banks deposited an enormous 299 billion euros at the ECB overnight, the highest since the end of June last year, data showed on Tuesday.

The central bank reinstated some of its most potent crisis-fighting tools last month, including one-year liquidity injections, although the moves have shown little to suggest they will kick start interbank lending.

The ECB's liquidity is expected to keep the euro money market heavily over supplied with liquidity for the foreseeable future and maintain downward pressure on interbank rates.

