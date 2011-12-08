FRANKFURT, Dec 8 Key bank-to-bank lending
rates eased on Thursday as the money market geared up for the
European Central Bank's interest rate decision later in the day
and a crucial euro zone crisis meeting thereafter.
Interbank lending markets -- usually the starting point for
lending in the wider economy -- have become increasingly
paralysed over the last month as the euro zone debt crisis has
made banks more and more reluctant to lend to each other.
Most economists expect the ECB to cut its key interest rate
by 25 basis points back to a record low of 1.0 percent. The ECB
is due to announce its interest rate decision at 1245 GMT.
The following press conference will be scrutinised by market
players for comments on how far the ECB is prepared to go to
ease pressure on banks and debt-strained euro zone governments.
EU leaders are set to meet for what is seen to become a
make-or-break summit later in the day in Brussels.
Uncertainty about the outcome saw three-month Euribor rates
, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured
interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations
and banks' appetite for lending, ease slightly to 1.470 percent
from 1.472 percent.
Six-month rates inched lower to 1.701 percent
from to 1.703 percent, while 12-month rates fell
to 2.034 percent from 2.039 percent.
Shorter-term one-week rates -- most heavily
influenced by excess liquidity, a hefty 266 billion euros
according to Reuters calculations -- ticked down to
0.887 percent from 0.895 percent. Overnight rates fell
to 0.747 percent from 0.755 percent.
There is a growing pack of banks now locked out of open
funding markets and reliant on the ECB.
Banks trimmed their intake of ECB funding this week by just
over 10 billion euros to 252 billion euros. However, demand for
the bank's first offering of new lower-cost dollar funding was
far above expectations, with banks taking over $50 billion
versus the $10 billion traders polled by Reuters had forecast.
Overnight deposits also remained extremely elevated at 325
billion euros on Thursday. Emergency overnight borrowing jumped
back above 9 billion euros.
ECB President Mario Draghi said last Thursday the central
bank was aware of the difficulties facing banks and that it
would ensure price stability against threats in either
direction, also warning the economic outlook had worsened.
It has already reinstated some of its most potent
crisis-fighting tools in recent months in a bid to calm the
escalating tensions and is currently mulling the possibility of
extending liquidity loans to up to three years, people familiar
with the matter say.
