FRANKFURT, Feb 8 Euro priced bank-to-bank
lending rates slid to their lowest level in 12 months on
Wednesday, weighed down by market expectations that the European
Central Bank will funnel hundreds more billions of euros in
cheap 3-year loans to banks at the end of this month.
Having pushed excess liquidity in the banking system to
record levels with its December injection of almost
half a trillion euros, the ECB will give banks a second chance
to get their hands on its limit-free 3-year cash on Feb. 29.
Banks have slowly cut down on their use of short-term funds
and took 109 billion euros in a 7-day refinancing operation on
Tuesday, and another $4 billion in weekly U.S. dollar tender.
With banks already awash with long-term funds and
expectations of the uptake for the next round as high as 1
trillion euros, downward pressure on lending rates in the money
market is intense.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to 1.077 percent from 1.086 percent, hitting the lowest level
since late January last year.
Rates in other maturities also dropped. Six-month rates
fell to 1.377 percent from 1.385 percent, while
1onger-term 12-month rates dropped to 1.710
percent from 1.717 percent.
One-week rates - most heavily influenced by
excess liquidity, now at 488 billion euros according to Reuters
calculations - fell to 0.379 percent from 0.382 percent.
Overnight rates ticked up to 0.367 percent from 0.366
percent the previous day.
While it is still not completely clear whether the money
from December's 3-year ECB loan operation is filtering through
to companies and consumers, ECB President Mario Draghi said the
move had avoided "a major, major credit crunch".
The cash is, however, having a clear positive impact on both
the money market and euro zone bond markets. Spain and France
enjoyed a blast of positive investor sentiment on the back of
the money last Thursday with borrowing costs for both falling.
Money market experts also report that some banks are now
prepared to lend to some of their peers for as long as three
months, a marked improvement on last month when even month-long
loans were hard to come by in the open market.
With high amounts of excess liquidity in the system, banks
are depositing much of the extra cash back at the ECB.
Overnight deposits at the ECB hit a record high of 528
billion euros at the peak of the ECB's last reserves period and
currently stand at a still-hefty 495 billion euros.
Short-term market rates are well below the bank's main 1
percent policy rate due to the excess cash. Its 0.25 percent
overnight deposit rate is acting as a floor for money markets.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
