FRANKFURT, June 8 Three-month euro zone
bank-to-bank lending rates, the main gauge of interbank lending,
held steady for a third successive session on Friday, after the
European Central Bank dashed outside hopes of an interest rate
cut earlier in the week.
Money markets rates have more than halved since the ECB
injected 1 trillion euros into the banking system in twin 3-year
loan operations in December and February, but the steady fall
came to a halt on Wednesday.
On the same day, the ECB decided to keep interest rates
unchanged at 1 percent, despite calls from a small group of its
members for a cut. Some economists had expected a cut in light
of the deteriorating economic outlook.
Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of bank-to-bank lending, stayed at 0.663 percent
again on Friday. Six-month Euribor rates inched
down to 0.939 percent from 0.940 percent.
Shorter-term one week rates also held steady
at 0.319 percent, while overnight rates fixed at 0.312
percent on Thursday, up from 0.310 percent on Wednesday.
Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
rose to 0.958 percent from 0.956
percent and overnight rates went up to 0.322 percent
from 0.316 percent.
The ECB also extended its promise to supply banks with
unlimited funding until the middle of January next year on
Wednesday and did not rule out supplying further longer-term
cash if the benefit of its twin 3-year LTRO's proved not to have
been enough.
The sharp fall in euro-priced interbank rates over the last
half-year has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates to
within touching distance of the euro-era low of 0.634 percent
hit in early 2010.
The 0.25 percent the ECB offers banks for overnight deposits
continues to act as a floor for money market rates as banks know
they can get that level of interest no matter what. Some
analysts expect the ECB to cut the deposit rate as well later
this year.
High excess liquidity in the banking system - now at 768
billion euros according to Reuters calculations -
has led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility,
where banks parked 757 billion euros overnight. In normal times
the amounts are minimal.
Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton)