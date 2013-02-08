FRANKFURT, Feb 8 Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates fell on Friday, a day after the European Central Bank held rates and its president said the bank had discussed how to improve financial conditions in its monthly policy meeting. The ECB left its main rate at a record low of 0.75 percent. A Reuters poll of 75 economists forecast last week the ECB would not change its rates until July 2014 at least - the end of the forecast horizon. However, when asked about interest rates on Thursday, ECB chief Mario Draghi said that "there were hints and discussions about how to improve financial conditions", and added that the rising euro exchange rate posed a downside risk to inflation. Euribor rates have climbed since the ECB announced on Jan. 25 that banks would repay a larger-than-expected amount in long-term loans - a move that has driven down excess liquidity in the financial system to just below 500 billion euros. The heavy oversupply of ECB cash has long depressed the rates banks charge each other on lending markets, and Draghi said that excess liquidity of more than 200 billion euros should limit upward pressure on market rates. In total, the ECB pumped more than 1 trillion euros into the banking system with two offerings of three-year loans, one in December 2011 and one in February 2012, as it tried to avert a credit crunch. On Thursday, three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.227 percent from 0.232 percent. The six-month rate eased to 0.372 percent from 0.378 percent and the one-week rate decreased to 0.082 percent from 0.083 percent. The overnight Eonia rate ticked up to 0.068 percent from 0.067 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates rising to 0.48727 percent from 0.48455 percent and one-week rates down to 0.32727 percent from 0.32818 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)