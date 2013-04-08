FRANKFURT, April 8 Key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate remained unchanged on Monday as markets assessed the likelihood of the European Central Bank cutting official interest rates further. ECB President Mario Draghi said last Thursday the bank's policymakers decided to leave rates on hold after an extensive discussion, but they would "monitor very closely" all data and stand "ready to act" to boost the recession-hit euro zone. Draghi also said the ECB would look "360 degrees" on whether to start fresh 'non-standard measures' - steps other than rate moves, such as government bond purchases or funding operations like the twin 3-year loans it offered banks just over a year ago. On Monday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, was unchanged at 0.210 percent. The six-month rate ticked up to 0.327 percent from 0.326 percent, and the one-week rate rose to 0.084 percent from 0.083 percent. The overnight Eonia rate edged up to 0.075 percent from 0.074 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were lower, with three-month rates falling to 0.49400 percent from 0.49900 percent and one-week rates down at 0.31700 percent from 0.32000 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking system was at 367 billion euros, still high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. ECB President Mario Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)